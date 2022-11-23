e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: BJP leaders use Sawarkar's pic on social media accounts

When contacted, BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said BJP workers and leaders used photo of Veer Sawarkar on their social media accounts, which was their spontaneous reply to Rahul Gandhi.

Wednesday, November 23, 2022
article-image
Veer Savarkar |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi entered Burhanpur on Wednesday, several BJP leaders and workers posted photo of Veer Sawarkar as display picture on their WhatsApp group and other social media accounts.

The act is seen as a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi’s recent comment on Veer Sawarkar. Veer Sawarkar is a revered figure for BJP. BJP has condemned Rahul Gandhi Yatra and said it would have no political influence.

“Rahul forgot that Indira Gandhi respected Veer Sawarkar and had released a postal stamp on him,” BJP leader Rahul Kothari said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have stepped up attack on Bharat Jodo Yatra. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had already said that Rahul Gandhi did not know that why was he taking out the yatra.

