Bhopal: BJP leader's son booked for assaulting a man

A 25-year-old man was attacked with rods in Bhopal by two men. The incident happened near Sarita complex at Shivaji Nagar.

The accused are identified as Vendat Jatav and his friend Kalu Jatav, said Police.

Vedant Jatav is the son of a BJP leader and when the complainant reached the police station with visible wounds, the cops registered a counter case. Police have booked both the Jatav and his friend Kalu for attacking the man Balwant Singh, a resident of Sarita complex.

As per the information given by Police, Balwant has also been booked for attacking Vedant and his friend.

Police said the incident occurred near the Sarita complex on Saturday evening. Both the accused and victim are neighbours and have some dispute related to a property.

On Saturday they confronted each other and engaged in a fight, said the police.

"Balwant has sustained injuries and Kalu is also injured in the fight. We have booked both the parties under relevant Sections", said the police.