Bhopal: BJP honchos hold meet to discuss bypoll candidatures

Bhopal: A large number of bio data of aspirants for party tickets for three legislative assembly constituencies and one parliamentary seat constituency bypolls have reached the BJP office.

The chairman of the BJP poll coordination committee Bhupendra Singh Thakur, state BJP president VD Sharma and others held a meeting to discuss the bypoll preparations here on Saturday. BJP spokesperson Lokendra Parashar told Free Press that bypoll related discussions were held.

The meeting focused on nomination, campaigning, mass meeting, visits of top party leaders to constituencies, campaigning material, media coordination and social media coordination.

While talking to media, VD Sharma said BJP will win all the four seats with a huge margin.

Bhupendra Singh Thakur said that BJP have planned every step to be taken during the election. He also refused the claims that Congress’s Damoh plan will be a problem for BJP in by-elections.

He added that the committee has received several applications seeking tickets from constituencies respectively. He also added that there is no dissatisfaction among contestants regarding ticket claims.

“The party will decide who will contest and all are expected to support him,” he added.

Sources, however, said that BJP’s top leaders are worried about huge number of ticket seekers. Most of them are eligible but party can give the ticket to only one candidate.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 11:41 PM IST