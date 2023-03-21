Bhopal: BJP getting ready for LS poll, preparing MPs’ report cards

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha election along with the Vidhan Sabha election this year. Although one year is left for the Lok Sabha election, the party is conducting a survey in each parliamentary constituency in the state. The report card of the Members of Parliament will be prepared on grounds of the survey. Tickets will be distributed afterwards. The party won 28 seats, out of 29 in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

This time, the BJP’s target is to win all the 29 seats. This is the reason that the party has begun to search for strong candidates. In 2019, the party fielded new faces. The BJP won the election in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People in various constituencies are angry with the candidates. So, the party is planning to field some new faces this year. The MPs who have not performed well in their constituencies will not get tickets.

According to reports, half of 28 candidates will not get tickets. Performance of the MPs is reviewed on grounds of their stay in villages in their constituencies, on the condition of the Adarsh Gram (model villages), whether they have used MPs’ funds for development and how many welfare schemes they have boosted. Besides that, how active the MPs are about the Centre’s welfare projects, will also be assessed. There will be many other parameters to review the performance of an MP. Accordingly, their report cards will be prepared.