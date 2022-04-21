Bhopal: BJP defames our leaders by editing our statements, Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that he will get FIRs lodged against BJP leaders who defame Congress leaders by posting their edited videos.

The senior Congress leader tweeted Thursday morning along with his fake video in circulation on social media platforms. Singh wrote, ‘BJP defame us by editing our statements. This (His video) is a classic example. Is it not a crime? After taking legal advice, I will get an FIR lodged against the BJP leaders who have done this and also file defamation suit against them.’

In the video that Singh has attached as an example, he could be heard saying that Hindu religion has no relation with Hindutva. And it is also written that Cow is such an animal that it rolls in its own excreta. How can it be our ‘Mata’ (mother)? There is nothing bad in savouring its meat.

This video is titled fake.

Another video that is placed besides with the title real has the full video. Here Digvijay Singh starts the public address by saying that Savarkar has written in his book that Hindu religion has no relation with Hindutva….and the speech continues. Singh sums up saying that it was written by Savarkar whose is the main ideologue of Sangh and BJP.

“This is how BJP leaders edit videos and set a narrative against Congress leaders,” said Singh. But now Congress will complain against such BJP leaders and get FIRs lodged against them, he added.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 12:00 PM IST