Bhopal: BJP councillors have a cakewalk in 109 wards of the state, says VD Sharma

VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state president VD Sharma said that BJP candidates have been elected unopposed as councillors in 109 wards of various civic bodies across the state in civic bodies polls.

Party councillors have been elected unopposed in 1 ward in a municipal corporation, 12 in municipalities and 96 wards of Nagar Parishad, VD Sharma added.

He said, “15 wards out of 15 of Shahganj Nagar panchayat of Sehore district, 15 out of 15 of Nagar Parishad of Barodiakalan in Sagar district; 12 out of 15 wards of Malthoun, 11 out of 15 wards of Bandri.

Similarly, others which BJP corporators have been declared elected include six wards of municipality of Datia; 4 Wards of municipal council of Chhatarpur District; 4 wards of municipal council Badoni, 1 ward of municipal council Bhander; 2 wards of municipal council Deori of Sagar district; 2 wards of municipal council Surkhi; 1 ward of municipal council Shahpur, municipal council Bilhara; 2 wards of Panna municipality; 1 ward in Narsinghpur district municipality Salichowka.

Besides, 1 ward in Saikheda, 1 ward in Vijayraghogarh, 1 ward in Amanganj, Panna district; Ajaygarh 1 ward in Chhatarpur district; 1 ward of municipal council of Barigarh, 1 ward of municipal corporation Tikamgarh, 1 ward of municipal council Kharkapur, 1 ward of municipal council of Manpur, Indore district; 2 wards of Sanwer, 1 ward of municipal council of Datia district, Bhander 1 ward, 1 ward of Pichhore, Gwalior district; 1 ward of municipal council Badarwas of Shivpuri district, municipal council of Malanpur in Bhind; 1 ward of municipal corporation Ratlam, 1 ward of municipal council of Tonkkhurd in Dewas district; 1 ward of Peeplarwan, 1 ward of Kantaphod, 1 ward of municipality of Sehore district, 1 ward of municipal council Nasrullaganj, 1 ward of municipal council Raisen, municipal council 1 ward of Sanchi, 1 ward of Bari, 1 ward of Sironj municipality of Vidisha district, 1 ward of municipal council Sirali of Harda district, 1 ward of municipal council Uchhera of Satna district, 1 ward of municipal council of Dumarkchar in Anuppur district, 1 ward of Nagar Parishad Magrauni In ward and 1 ward of Ranaud.