Bhopal: BJP Committee Submits Manifesto To Party

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Manifesto Committee has completed the painstaking work of preparing the manifesto and had submitted the same to the party. Now, it is up to the BJP to release the manifesto at the suitable time. It took days for the BJP Manifesto Committee in preparing the manifesto.

The members of Manifesto Committee have conducted countless meetings to pick up the issues which needs to be redressed. Moreover, they have also interacted with different sectors of the society and community to know what they want in the manifesto of the ruling party.

When contacted by Free Press, head of BJP Election Committee, Jayant Malaiya said, “ We have submitted the manifesto to the party.”. Now, it’s being anticipated that BJP is ready to come up with its manifesto anytime after “Pitrapaksh’.

It may either prefer to release its manifesto after a week or two of promulgation of model code of conduct or just around the election dates. As far as preparing work of manifesto is concerned, the Manifesto Committee members have tried to contact every section of the society to get their views.

Jayant Malaiya said the committee members have gone to every divisional headquarters of the state and met number of people. The members then interacted with the people and told them to put their views in writing. After editing them, the manifesto was prepared and handed over to the party.

In preparation of the manifesto, the BJP had interacted with intellectuals, industrialialists even labours so that an overall manifesto could be prepared which will have something for every section and working class of the society.

The priority has been also given to incorporate the views given by women folk. As of now, the party has not divulged anything about the manifesto and no one knows what it is going to offer in the manifesto. It is learnt that it would be women, youth and farmer centric with having space to other stakeholders of the society.

