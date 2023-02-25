Bhopal: BJP central leadership to evaluate work of incharge of Assembly constituencies

Representational Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a two-day meeting with the state party leaders to discuss preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Regional organisational general secretary Ajay Jamwal and party’s state in-charge Murlidhar Rao will hold the meeting. They will evaluate the work the party leadership has assigned to the leaders of the state organisation.

The in-charges of various assembly constituencies will be asked to give reports of their trip to their respective areas.

The in-charges will also be told to give information about the party organisation and the government’s performance in those places where the party lost last time.

Those who have yet to visit the assembly constituencies may get a dressing-down at the meeting. The in-charges of many assembly constituencies may be changed after the meeting.

Both Rao and Jamwal will also hold a meeting with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the state party president VD Sharma.

A decision on the political appointments, which are yet to be made, may also be taken. They may also chalk out a strategy for the organisational work.

After the Vikas Yatras, the BJP may make a directional plan for each assembly constituency.

They may also chalk out a roadmap for the visit of the central leaders. The party is preparing for the Vidhan Sabha Sammelan after the assembly session.

The party may also make a strategy to use the old hands in the ensuing assembly election