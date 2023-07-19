Bhopal: BJP Accuses Nath Of Sharing Atomic Bomb Info With US

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Armed with WikiLeaks report, BJP on Tuesday dropped a bombshell by claiming that Kamal Nath had shared sensitive information related to atomic bomb with the US in 1976.

BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi took to twitter handle to share the document. The document christened as Public Library of US Diplomacy and having sub title, Report of a Planned Nuclear Explosion, stated that Nath, a businessman and Sanjay Gandhi’s confidant in West Bengal told Consul General Korn (November 25) that India was making two more atomic bombs and planned one more for peaceful explosion.

The report says that Nath made observation in the context of a discussion on US- India relations.

State BJP president VD Sharma told media that WikiLeaks had exposed Kamal Nath. He added that this was not a new thing for Kamal Nath. “He (Nath) should come out with explanation on the issue,” he added.

BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja, who was once a close aide of Nath when he was in Congress, demanded that Congress leadership should take resignation from Nath in the light of the aforesaid report. He said Nath’s act was astonishing and anti- national. Before this, when Bharat Jodo Yatra was taken out in Madhya Pradesh, slogans of Pakistan Zindabad were raised in it.

Congress media cell president KK Mishra said no one should question Nath’s patriotism. He accused BJP of stooping to the lowest level during election year. He said Kamal Nath was not a BJP leader Dhruv Saxena who was caught spying for Pakistan.