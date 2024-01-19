 Bhopal: Bizman Robbed Of Vehicle, Phone, Rs 15,000
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Bizman Robbed Of Vehicle, Phone, Rs 15,000

Bhopal: Bizman Robbed Of Vehicle, Phone, Rs 15,000

They told him to hand over the cash along with his two-wheeler and cell phone.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 11:00 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two unidentified men stopped a businessman on VIP Road on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday and robbed him of his two-wheeler, Rs 15,000 and mobile phone at knife-point, police said. The police have registered a case against the unidentified duo. According to Koh-e-fiza police station TI Brijendra Marskole, complainant Jacky Teerthani (33), a resident of Bairagarh, runs a grocery store in Koh-e-fiza.

On late Thursday night, he was on way to his house on two-wheeler when two men stopped him near Khanuagon and flashed knives. They told him to hand over the cash along with his two-wheeler and cell phone. Jacky who was drunk could not make out what was happening. Hence, he gave in to the robbers and went home to narrate his ordeal to his parents. A complaint was lodged at Koh-e-fiza police on Friday noon. Further investigation is on.

Water screen on Upper Lake to display short film on Rama

District administration made water screen on Upper Lake to display short films based on Lord Rama and Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Besides, colourful fountains have been installed at Upper Lake.

State government has asked all the district collectors to make arrangements for live telecast of Lord Rama idol’s consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. The installation of water screen on Upper Lake is part of the campaign. Screens will also be installed at all the temples for people to watch the function.

Read Also
MP: 50-Year-Old Khargone Magistrate Dies After Delivering Baby In Indore
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Cong Committee Expels 41 Assembly Poll Contestants

Bhopal: Cong Committee Expels 41 Assembly Poll Contestants

Woman Seeks Divorce: Hubby Promised Honeymoon To Goa, Took Her To Ayodhya

Woman Seeks Divorce: Hubby Promised Honeymoon To Goa, Took Her To Ayodhya

Bhopal: Dy CM Asks ESB To Release Exam Results Of Health Dept Posts

Bhopal: Dy CM Asks ESB To Release Exam Results Of Health Dept Posts

Bhopal: Kashyap, Tetwal Want Other Bungalows, Big Challenge To Ask Senior Leaders To Vacate Houses

Bhopal: Kashyap, Tetwal Want Other Bungalows, Big Challenge To Ask Senior Leaders To Vacate Houses

Bhopal: Former MLA Of Congress Joins BJP, Opposition Gets First Jolt After Assembly Polls

Bhopal: Former MLA Of Congress Joins BJP, Opposition Gets First Jolt After Assembly Polls