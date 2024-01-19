Bhopal: Bizman Robbed Of Vehicle, Phone, Rs 15,000

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two unidentified men stopped a businessman on VIP Road on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday and robbed him of his two-wheeler, Rs 15,000 and mobile phone at knife-point, police said. The police have registered a case against the unidentified duo. According to Koh-e-fiza police station TI Brijendra Marskole, complainant Jacky Teerthani (33), a resident of Bairagarh, runs a grocery store in Koh-e-fiza.

On late Thursday night, he was on way to his house on two-wheeler when two men stopped him near Khanuagon and flashed knives. They told him to hand over the cash along with his two-wheeler and cell phone. Jacky who was drunk could not make out what was happening. Hence, he gave in to the robbers and went home to narrate his ordeal to his parents. A complaint was lodged at Koh-e-fiza police on Friday noon. Further investigation is on.

Water screen on Upper Lake to display short film on Rama

District administration made water screen on Upper Lake to display short films based on Lord Rama and Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Besides, colourful fountains have been installed at Upper Lake.

State government has asked all the district collectors to make arrangements for live telecast of Lord Rama idol’s consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. The installation of water screen on Upper Lake is part of the campaign. Screens will also be installed at all the temples for people to watch the function.