Bhopal: Birth anniversary today Symposium on Birsa Munda

Birth anniversary today Symposium on Birsa Munda

The keynote speaker of the symposium, Dr Anand Vardhan, assistant professor School of Research and Management, Dr B R Ambedkar University, Delhi, will present his views on the subject.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the death anniversary of Birsa Munda on Thursday, a symposium is being organised at Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum. Giving the information, academy director Dr Dharmendra Pare said that the topic of this symposium is ‘Dharmayodha Birsa’. The keynote speaker of the symposium, Dr Anand Vardhan, assistant professor School of Research and Management, Dr B R Ambedkar University, Delhi, will present his views on the subject.

A symposium is being organised as part of the ninth foundation day celebration of Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum, established with focus on tribal life, indigenous knowledge, tradition and beauty, from June 6 to 10. In the five-day prestigious event organised by the Government of Madhya Pradesh, Culture Department in collaboration with South Central Zone Cultural Centre - Nagpur, North Central Zone Cultural Centre - Prayagraj, folk and tribal dance, music and dance of different states, photo exhibition, craft fair and puppet show have been organised under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

