Bhopal: Biometric devices to identify, apprehend listed criminals, help in investigation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The local police will get biometric devices to identify and apprehend criminals by next month. The police personnel deployed for checking and patrolling services will get biometric devices, which will help police to access suspect’s entire criminal record once his thumb is placed on the device.

In all, 45 such devices will be handed over to senior police officials by May 2023. Apart from police personnel, traffic police officials will be given devices.

Elaborating on method of operation of biometric devices, the officials told Free Press that the database of all the listed criminals was being prepared by the police.

With the arrival of biometric devices equipped with modern technology, criminals will not be able to mislead police. Moreover, they said that a majority of these devices would be given to cops patrolling in Zone-3 of the city that has large number of habitual offenders.

‘Will avoid entering city’

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said that with the arrival of the biometric devices, criminals hailing from adjoining areas of Bhopal would avoid entering city to commit crimes. The devices will also help to tighten reins on all 1, 273 listed criminals of Bhopal, he added.