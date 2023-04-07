 Bhopal: Biometric devices to identify, apprehend listed criminals, help in investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Biometric devices to identify, apprehend listed criminals, help in investigation

Bhopal: Biometric devices to identify, apprehend listed criminals, help in investigation

In all, 45 such devices will be handed over to senior police officials by May 2023. Apart from police personnel, traffic police officials will be given devices.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The local police will get biometric devices to identify and apprehend criminals by next month. The police personnel deployed for checking and patrolling services will get biometric devices, which will help police to access suspect’s entire criminal record once his thumb is placed on the device.

In all, 45 such devices will be handed over to senior police officials by May 2023. Apart from police personnel, traffic police officials will be given devices.

Elaborating on method of operation of biometric devices, the officials told Free Press that the database of all the listed criminals was being prepared by the police.

With the arrival of biometric devices equipped with modern technology, criminals will not be able to mislead police. Moreover, they said that a majority of these devices would be given to cops patrolling in Zone-3 of the city that has large number of habitual offenders.

‘Will avoid entering city’

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said that with the arrival of the biometric devices, criminals hailing from adjoining areas of Bhopal would avoid entering city to commit crimes. The devices will also help to tighten reins on all 1, 273 listed criminals of Bhopal, he added.

Read Also
Hi-Tech Cops: Biometric boost to nab criminals
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Listed criminal held for attacking constable in Habibganj

Bhopal: Listed criminal held for attacking constable in Habibganj

Piplani bank robbery case: 14 police teams constituted to nab accused

Piplani bank robbery case: 14 police teams constituted to nab accused

Bhopal: ‘Azaad’ Devgn drops in city; Manoj Bajpayee too in capital

Bhopal: ‘Azaad’ Devgn drops in city; Manoj Bajpayee too in capital

Bhopal: Youth dies, 3 injured as car overturns on VIP Road

Bhopal: Youth dies, 3 injured as car overturns on VIP Road

EI Nino impact: Temperature to rise in second fortnight of April

EI Nino impact: Temperature to rise in second fortnight of April