Bhopal: Bio research and organic soil testing lab to come up in Narmadapuram, thrust on natural farming

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A biological research lab and organic soil testing laboratory will be constructed at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Govind Nagar, Bankhedi in Narmadapuram district.

Construction of both the labs and based on biological research and organic soil testing will cost Rs. 2,38,44,000 to promote organic agriculture, according to state government officials.

Farmer's Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Kamal Patel has informed that continuous efforts are being made by the Central Government to promote organic and natural farming. Money has been approved for the construction of biological research and organic soil testing laboratories from the Agricultural Research and Infrastructure Development Fund.

Organic research centre and laboratory will be constructed for farmers and Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) students with an expenditure of Rs.1,86,48,000. A biological soil testing laboratory will also be set up at KVK Bankhedi itself at a cost of Rs.51.96 lakh.

Minister Shri Patel has said that Mandi Board will be the agency for the construction work of research laboratory. He has instructed the construction agency to start its work soon.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 09:08 AM IST