Bhopal: Bikes Collide Head-on, BDA Employee Dies | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A BDA employee was killed in a head-on collision between two motorbikes on Khajuri Kalan road on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ganesh Chouhan, 40, a resident of Khajuri Kalan.

Piplani police station house officer (SHO) Anurag Lal that Chouhan was returning home from somewhere when a bike coming from the opposite direction collided with his two-wheeler. Chouhan’s head banged against the ground and he died on the spot after bleeding profusely.

As the onlookers rushed to the spot, the other biker sped away.

Chouhan’s body was sent for post-mortem on Thursday morning and was later handed over to his kin.

Chouhan is survived by his wife and a 12-year-old son.

Man preparing for competitive exams ends life

A 30-year-old man preparing for competitive exams allegedly died by suicide at his house in Katara hills on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Wasnik, 30.

Katara hills police station house officer (SHO) BS Prajapati said the man had been preparing for competitive exams for several years, but he was unsuccessful in cracking any of the exams.

On Wednesday night, Wasnik had dinner along with his mother and then went to sleep. When his mother woke up the next morning and went to Wasnik’s room to check on him, she found him hanging to the ceiling of the room. She alerted her neighbours and the police, who rushed to the spot. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, owing to which the exact reason behind his extreme step could not be ascertained. Further investigations are underway in the case, SHO Prajapati said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |