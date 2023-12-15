Bhopal: CM Directs Officials To Ensure Public Participation In Republic Day

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Thursday instructed Commissioners and Collectors to take steps for enlisting participation of citizens in Republic Day. The ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ will also conclude on January 26.

During a video conference, the CM said that the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes should be associated with the Republic Day celebrations. He also directed to take necessary action in all districts to make the police bands more effective.

Arrangements should also be made for training of home guards in bands and the schools having their own bands should be encouraged, the CM directed the officials.

Meanwhile, additional chief secretary Dr Rajesh Rajora instructed the district officials regarding the implementation of the order to completely ban the use of loudspeakers and other sound amplification devices being used against the relevant rules and without permission.

Principal secretary (UAD) Neeraj Mandloi gave guidelines regarding provisions related to ban on sale of meat and fish in the open without permission. A special campaign regarding the matter will be launched on December 15.

CM to hold meeting with PHQ officials today

Chief minister Mohan Yadav is going to hold a meeting with DGP and top police officers, at PHQ on Friday to review the law and order situation of the state. DGP, DGs, ADGs, IGs, DIGs and AIGs will be present in the meeting. The other police officers posted in field like ADGs, IGs, DIGs, SPs, commandants and Railway SPs will virtually attend the meeting