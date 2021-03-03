Bhopal: Biker applies brakes to avoid collision, father falls off; dies

BHOPAL: A 50-year-old man died in a road mishap after he fell from the bike when his son applied brakes to avoid colliding with a bike . The accident occurred around 8.30 pm on Tuesday under Ayodhya Nagar police station. Police have registered a case, but no arrest has been made so far.

Police said the deceased was identified as Devkidas Kamble, a resident of Indrapuri. He worked as a labourer and was returning from Ayodhya square on a bike, which his son Sandeep, who was riding it.

Police said as father and son reached near Rajput petrol pump, a vehicle moving along their bike, suddenly took a wrong turn towards the fuel station without giving any indicator. Sandeep, in order to avert collision with the vehicle, suddenly applied the brakes. Taken off guard, Kamble, who was riding pillion, flung into the air and then fell on the road, while the bike skidded off on the opposite side.

Devkidas sustained serious injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. His son Sandeep escaped with minor injuries.

ASP, Rajesh Singh said the area where the accident took place remains dark during night as the street lights are not functioning. The driver of the vehicle that took a sudden turn will also be questioned, said the officer.