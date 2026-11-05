Bhopal Bike Taxi Driver Dies By Suicide After Alleged ₹5.5 Lakh Loan Fraud, Wife Claims He Consumed Poison Inside Police Station Following Inaction | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old bike taxi driver died by suicide after falling into debt following a loan fraud. He allegedly consumed poison at Ashoka Garden police station on Wednesday night and died during treatment at Hamidia Hospital on Thursday.

The deceased, Narendra Singh Rajput, originally hailed from Vidisha and had been living in Semra with his wife Pratiksha for the past 10 years. He used to work as a bike taxi driver.

Before his death, Rajput recorded a 13-minute video blaming Pulak Saxena for his suicide. He alleged that Saxena, whom he had known for six years, promised to arrange a Rs 12.5 lakh loan by posing as a government official.

Rajput claimed he initially paid Rs 35,500 through online payments. After being told the loan had been approved, he paid Rs 4.85 lakh for processing and other expenses. The total amount reportedly reached around Rs 5.5 lakh.

His wife alleged that Rajput repeatedly approached Ashoka Garden police station with complaints but received no help. She claimed he consumed poison inside the police station premises after being asked to return in the evening.

Police station in-charge Anurag Lal said Rajput had consumed poison before arriving at the police station and was immediately taken to the hospital. No suicide note was recovered.

Police have registered a case regarding the alleged fraud and are investigating the case.