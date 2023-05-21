Bhopal: Bike riders fall off bridge in Gandhi Nagar, one dead

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons on a bike fell off a bridge in Gandhi Nagar after they lost control and rammed into side wall of the bridge on Sunday morning, police said. A video of the incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the locality.

Both the persons fell off from a height of 35 feet, after which one person died on the spot, while the other sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Station house officer (SHO) of Gandhi Nagar police station Arun Sharma told Free Press that deceased was Hifzul (20) while the one injured is Salim.

The duo had gone for morning tea and returning from there. They were riding sports bike at a high speed. At 6.10 am, they reached the bridge and lost control as they took turn.

The bike collided with a side wall while the duo got thrown over the bridge and fell from a height of 35 feet. Passers-by did not stop even after witnessing the incident, official sources told Free Press. Sometime after the incident, an autorickshaw driver stopped who rushed the duo to the hospital.

Read Also Bengali actress Suchandra Dasgupta travelling pillion on bike taxi dies in tragic road accident