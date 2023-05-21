Bengali actress Suchandra Dasgupta travelling pillion on bike taxi dies in tragic road accident

Bengali actress Suchandra Dasgupta passed away after a tragic road accident in Baranagar, North 24 Parganas district.

According to several media reports, Suchandra had booked a bike through an app to reach home in Sodepur area after shooting. Unfortunately, the bike collided with a 10-wheeler truck and the actress fell off the two-wheeler. She reportedly wore a helmet but died on the spot.

The truck driver has been reportedly arrested by the Baranagar Police.

Suchandra Dasgupta has been a part of several popular Bengali television shows. She gained popularity by playing a supporting role in the show Gauri.