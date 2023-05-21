 Bengali actress Suchandra Dasgupta travelling pillion on bike taxi dies in tragic road accident
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBengali actress Suchandra Dasgupta travelling pillion on bike taxi dies in tragic road accident

Bengali actress Suchandra Dasgupta travelling pillion on bike taxi dies in tragic road accident

The truck driver has been reportedly arrested by the Baranagar Police

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
article-image

Bengali actress Suchandra Dasgupta passed away after a tragic road accident in Baranagar, North 24 Parganas district.

According to several media reports, Suchandra had booked a bike through an app to reach home in Sodepur area after shooting. Unfortunately, the bike collided with a 10-wheeler truck and the actress fell off the two-wheeler. She reportedly wore a helmet but died on the spot.

The truck driver has been reportedly arrested by the Baranagar Police.

Suchandra Dasgupta has been a part of several popular Bengali television shows. She gained popularity by playing a supporting role in the show Gauri.

Read Also
Muslim activists disrupt The Kerala Story screening in UK, engage in heated argument with viewers;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengali actress Suchandra Dasgupta travelling pillion on bike taxi dies in tragic road accident

Bengali actress Suchandra Dasgupta travelling pillion on bike taxi dies in tragic road accident

Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of daughter Malti Marie's new playmate; see photo

Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of daughter Malti Marie's new playmate; see photo

Salman Khan to host Bigg Boss OTT 2, shoots promo with Raftaar in Mumbai: Report

Salman Khan to host Bigg Boss OTT 2, shoots promo with Raftaar in Mumbai: Report

Did Tamannaah Bhatia demand ₹5 crore for a song in Balakrishna's NBK108? Here's the truth

Did Tamannaah Bhatia demand ₹5 crore for a song in Balakrishna's NBK108? Here's the truth

Sushmita Sen celebrates 29 years of Miss Universe win: 'It brings me to tears of joy even today'

Sushmita Sen celebrates 29 years of Miss Universe win: 'It brings me to tears of joy even today'