Bhopal: Bike-lifter gang busted, five held; 37 vehicles recovered.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of vehicle lifters was busted on Friday with the arrest of five persons said police on Friday. Ashoka Garden police have seized 37 bikes worth Rs 30 lakh from their possession,

Police station incharge Alok Shrivastava told media that they have arrested the kingpin of the vehicle lifter gang and his associates. During the checking, two bikers failed to produce the vehicle documents. The police checked the registration number of the bikes on the website and it came to fore that the bikes were lifted from the Ashoka Garden area. The police arrested the two including kingpin Amit Rathore (36), a native of district Harda and Dhamendra Singh (35) a resident of Bajaria police station area of Bhopal.

The police presented them into the Court and took them on police remand and the two narrated the crime story to the police.

The police conducted raids and arrested three more accused. They have been identified as Deepak Raghuwanshi (20), Vidisha, Kishan Sen (20) both residents of Vidisha and Dinesh Choria (20) a resident of Sehore district. The police have recovered as many as 37 bikes worth Rs 30 lakh. The accused have kept the bikes at different places. 

