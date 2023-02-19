Bhopal: Bhuvan Vikram takes over as director of Manav Sangrahalaya | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Regional Director, Archaeological Survey of India, Bhopal, Bhuvan Vikram took over as director of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) in the city on Saturday. He replaced Praveen Kumar Mishra, who was transferred to the headquarters of Archaeological Survey of India, New Delhi.

Vikram has been discharging the duties of various posts in the Archaeological Survey of India.

He said in an informal discussion with the museum officials that he has been associated with this museum for a longtime due to administrative activities and it is a good opportunity to be associated with it as the director of the country’s unique cultural heritage – Manav Sangrahalaya.

Vikram to complete pending works

He will try to complete the activities of this museum at the highest level according to the expectations and rules of the Government of India, he added.

Former director Mishra said that he handled the museum for more than three years in the difficult circumstances of Covid-19 with very limited resources. “The activities of the museum should be supported by all of you and he thanked everyone for their cooperation,” he said. Mishra introduced the officers to Vikram.