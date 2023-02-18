Bhopal: Auto driver flees with foreigner’s bag, booked

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Hanumanganj police have registered a theft case against an auto-rickshaw driver for fleeing with the bag of a man hailing from Belgium, who was on a tour to India, the police said on Saturday. However, the police added that no leads have been received regarding the area where the incident took place.

Investigating officer (IO) Ayaz Chanda said that the complainant, Airen D’silva, hails from Belgium, who was on a visit to India and was heading towards Haridwar. However, he decided to take a halt in Bhopal for rest on Thursday and hired an auto. He was on the lookout for an accommodation in a hotel, but rooms in all of them were occupied, owing to the festive season.

After checking out the last hotel, Airen got down from the auto to purchase a cigarette, when the driver fled with his bag, which was kept inside. Airen then approached Hanumanganj police and lodged a complaint against the accused. However, when the police asked him about the exact location where the incident took place, he could not come up with a cogent reply, as he was not well-versed with the place. The police are sifting through CCTV footages to trace the accused, IO Chanda said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)