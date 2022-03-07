Bhopal: Bhuvan Bhushan Devaliya memorial lectures held in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 11th Bhuvan Bhushan Devaliya Memorial Lecture Series was organised in the city on Sunday. The subject was, journalism and nationalism.

State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang presided over the function. Professor KG Suresh, Jagdish Upasne, Rajesh Badal and Professor Sanjay Dwivedi were key speakers.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivkumar 'Vivek' said that the journalism had been the strongest voice of nationalism since pre-independence era, which Mahatma Gandhi, Tilak, Makhanlal Chaturvedi supported and enriched.

Jagdish Upasne, in his address, said journalism and nationalism became topic of discussion with the start of Ramjanbhoomi Aandolan movement. Pride for India can deepen only by exploring the ancient Indian structures, he added.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Suresh said, 'Patriotism in journalism is not because of a particular ideology but because of the feeling of belongingness for the country and Indians.'

Another speaker Rajesh Badal said that the modern media, in the race of increasing TRP, had no concern for patriotism and nationalism.

Jayram Shukla was presented Bhuvan Bhushan Devaliya award for journalism, which contained cash prize of Rs 11,000 and a certificate.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 12:27 AM IST