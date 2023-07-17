Bhopal: Bhopal Metro To Have Obstacle & Derailment Detection System

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Metro will have several modern security features including the obstacle and derailment detection system. Through it, intrusion of foreign objects on the track will be monitored in real time.

Bhopal’s metro’s inbuilt cyber security systems will ensure every ride is secured and on the right track. Meanwhile, Metro officials are working expeditiously to complete remaining work of the project. Some works have been completed. For instance, 100 % girder erection work of all five stations from Subhash Nagar to RKMP has been completed. At present, emphasis is on laying down the railway track and accelerating the works under various heads such as electrification, interior works of railway station etc.

As the date of metro trial is approaching, Madhya Pradesh Metro Corporations officials face an uphill task to get everything on right track. It is on daily basis that progress of Bhopal metro is sent by Metro officials to state government. Bhopal Metro will have two lines. First is Purple Line and second is Red Line. Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation will start 4-km long corridor in September.

Read Also Bhopal: Truck Stolen From Kokta Transport Nagar

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)