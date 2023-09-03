 Bhopal: Bhopal Metro Coaches To Arrive By Sept 15
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 01:51 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three coaches with engine of Metro train are likely to reach Bhopal on September 15. Normally, 10 days are needed for Metro coaches to reach their destination from manufacturing Unit.

The length of each coach is 2.9 metres and width is 22 metres. On reaching Bhopal, they will be unloaded on unloading bay. Before arrival of Metro coaches, mock trial will be done in which route map, train load, turns of road etc will be checked. Before inauguration of Bhopal Metro trial run by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, train’s trial run will be done on viaduct. Along with this, escalator, lift etc will be also checked. After official trial run, Metro train’s commercial operation will begin.

An official of Madhya Pradesh Metro Train Corporation said that first and last coaches would have Driver Motor Car (DMC). The Metro Stations of Bhopal Metro are designed in such a way that they have the capacity of six coaches. As of now, three coaches are arriving.

Manish Singh, Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited, inspected the preparations made for Bhopal Metro trial run. He directed to increase the numbers of labourers to complete remaining works.

