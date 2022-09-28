Bhopal: Bhopal Divisional Cricket Association releases schedule for players’ selection

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Divisional Cricket Association (BDCA) has announced the dates for selection of players. On the directions of BDCA President Dhruv Narayan Singh, association secretary Rajat Mohan Verma announced the dates for the selection process of various age groups.

The selection trials for Under-14 boys will be held at 8 am on Thursday. Under-15 girls’ trials are scheduled for September 30 at Arera Cricket Academy Old Campion Ground at 8 am. Trials for Under-18 girls are expected on October 1 at Arera Cricket Academy, Old Campion Ground, at 8 am.

For senior girls, the trials will be held on October 2 at Arera Cricket Academy, Old Campion Ground, at 8 am. Senior boys’ selection is on October 1-2 at Ankur Academy at 8 am.

For Under-18 boys, trials will be held on October 6-7 at Mayank Chaturvedi Cricket Academy, Old Campion Ground, at 8 am. For Under-15 boys, trials will be held on October 6-7 at National Cricket Coaching Centre at 8 am.

The players registered with Bhopal Divisional Cricket Association can alone participate in the selection process.