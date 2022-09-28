e-Paper Get App
Live Updates

LIVE Ind vs SA 1st T20 Cricket Score and Updates: Shreyas Iyer likely to play, toss at 6:30pm

Ronald ChettiarUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
ANI
28 September 2022 05:22 PM IST

Mark the dates 

28 September 2022 05:22 PM IST

India team arrive for the Match Day 

28 September 2022 04:34 PM IST

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen

28 September 2022 04:34 PM IST

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed

28 September 2022 04:34 PM IST

India have included the trio of pacer Umesh Yadav, batter Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed in the squad for the three-match T20 series against South Africa

28 September 2022 04:34 PM IST

Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of India vs SA, 1st T20 at Thiruvananthapuram 

