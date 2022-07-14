e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Bhopal-Bilaspur Express canceled on Thursday due to lack of rakes

The spell of heatwave had caused an increase in electricity consumption, leading to a coal shortage at thermal power plants.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | Photo: File Image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal-Bilaspur Express (Train No. 18235) going to Bilaspur leaving Bhopal station on Thursday was canceled by the Railway Administration due to lack of rakes, according to Railways officials.

However, Indian Railways cancelled more trains amid the ongoing coal crisis in various states. At least 1,100 trains were cancelled till May 24 to facilitate the movement of coal rakes. The spell of heatwave had caused an increase in electricity consumption, leading to a coal shortage at thermal power plants.

Around 500 trips of express mail trains and 580 trips of passenger trains were cancelled. On April 29, the Railways had announced the cancellation of 240 passenger trains to facilitate the movement of at least 400 rakes across the country.

article-image

