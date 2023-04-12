 Bhopal: Bhojpuri Mahotsav on April 16
Bhopal: Bhojpuri Mahotsav on April 16

Popular Purvanchal dishes litti chokha, malpuaa to be served

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhojpuri singer Golu Raja from Bihar and singer Anupama Yadav from UP will perform at Bhojpuri Mahotsav Bhopal -2023 on MVM College Ground in the city on April 16. Bhojpuri Mahotsav Aayojan Samiti is organising an event. The festival will begin at 6 pm.

Popular dishes of Purvanchal including litti chokha and malpua will be served at the festival.

Ravindra Yeti from the committee told media persons here on Wednesday that about 50,000 people will come for the programme. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president BD Sharma will be present as chief guests. Former union minister Suresh Pachauri, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Govind Singh, mayor Malti Rai, Higher Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, MLA PC Sharma will be present.

Special seating arrangements have been made along with proper arrangements for security, lighting.

