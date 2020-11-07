Bhopal: Bhoj University restarts inquiry against Prof Pravin Jain

BHOPAL: Bhoj Open University has restarted inquiry into charges of financial irregularities alleged to be committed by Professor Pravin Jain. He had filed a petition in Madhya Pradesh High Court against the inquiry officers and urged the court to change them.

Jain got relief from High Court but Bhoj University filed appeal against the decision in division bench after which the decision came in university’s favour. This has led to restart of inquiry against Prof Jain. He is under suspension since 2017.

Bhoj University vice chancellor Jayant Sonwalkar said inquiry against Pravin Jain will resume and his cases related to financial irregularities will be probed.

Prof Pravin Jain was appointed in Bhoj University in May 2003 and was suspended in December 2004 on charges of irregularities committed in “admission and evaluation department”. An inquiry was launched under OSD to Governor RC Dwivedi who found charges against Jain to be true.

Prof Jain was suspended after this report. His suspension was revoked in October 2005 with a rider that an inquiry will be conducted headed by retired IAS officer JL Sankat. However, Sankat expressed inability to complete the probe after which retired IAS officer JP Vyas was made head of inquiry commission. Even Vyas resigned after which retired IPS officer Arun Gurtoo was assigned the task. A year later, he too resigned.

Finally in 2013, a committee including VC IS Chouhan, Justice (retired) A Siddiqui, former registrar NS Verma and former professor Rehman Ali was formed to look into the charges. This committee absolved Pravin Jain of all charges.

When contacted, Prof Jain expressed ignorance about restarting of inquiry.