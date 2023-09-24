 Bhopal: Bhoj Open University Gets A Grade From NAAC
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 01:20 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhoj Open University received A grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on Saturday. This was for the first time that Bhoj Open University went for NAAC assessment and received A grade. A few days back, NAAC team had visited university to know about the facilities it offered.

Bhoj Open University vice-chancellor Professor Sanjay Tiwari said, “A grade certificate by NAAC has raised the status of university, which will get funds under government schemes.”

An A grade makes the university eligible to get financial benefit under government schemes. The A certificate to university also helps students as they are considered to have studied from good university.

“ We all preparing for NAAC assessment for last six months. We are also thankful to 5,000 students who gave good feedback in Student Satisfaction Survey of NAAC,” Tiwari added.

article-image
