Bhopal: Bhim Army, ASP hold mammoth rally, demand caste-based census, OPS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhim Army and Azad Samaj Party (ASP) organised a large rally at BHEL Dussehra Maidan on Sunday. A 31-point charter of demands including caste-based census, reviving Old Pension Scheme, was handed over to government. The members warned of a bigger protest if their demands are not met within a month. ASP national president Chandrashekhar Azad said, “Next CM will be tribal if Bahujan Samaj Party comes to power.” Chandrashekhar further said, “There is 52% OBC population in state MP, so there should be 52% OBC reservation. But unfortunately, it is 27% reservation for OBC.” He said, “We also demand withdrawal of cases against ST dated April 2, 2018.

School guest teachers and ASHA workers should be regularised. The employees working during corona period should be regularised. Privatisation should be stopped, he said. He further said, “CM announced Rs 100 crore for Ravidas temple in MP, last announcement was Rs 50 lakh in Ujjain. These announcements will not serve purpose. Dalits, backward classes, tribals will also contest Assembly elections.” He further said, “CM announced 1 lakh recruitment before elections in MP. But there is backlog of 2 lakh posts.”

