 Bhopal: BHEL Trade Union Loses Electoral Influence
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): From 1985 to 2000, BHEL trade union leaders contested Assembly election from Govindpura constituency. Things are no longer the same as BHEL trade union is nowhere in electoral picture now. During the period, 22,000 employees used to work in BHEL. It has hardly 5,000 employees now. As the staff has reduced to one foruth, the infleunce of trade union leaders too has waned.

There were two occasions when former chief minister late Babulal Gaur faced tough fight from trade union leaders. BHEL union leaders RD Tripathi and Karnail Singh, who fought on Congress tickets, gave tough fight to opponents in 1985 and 1998. In 1998, Gaur faced Karnail Singh. In 1985, Gaur contested against RD Tripathi.

“Only two leaders - Karnail Singh and I worked for social cause and contested elections. Both gave tough fight to Babulal Gaur. I lost to Babulal Gaur by 1,500 votes. In 1985, there were 22,000 employees were in BHEL.

Now, they are one-fourth. So, trade union has no role to play in Assembly polls,” INTUC president RD Tripathi said. BHEL Housing Cooperative Society president Karnail Singh said, “Time has changed. When I contested on Congress ticket, I did not spend a penny. Now, crores of rupees are spent. There is drastic change in pattern and strategy in elections.”



