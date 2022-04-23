Bhopal: BHEL to provide Rs 11,000 bonus after 3-year wait

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The joint committee of BHEL has decided to provide bonus of Rs 11,000 to the employees after depriving them of the same for three years, an official told Free Press on Friday.

The announcement will be made soon and the bonus will be transferred to accounts of the employees with their salaries on May 1, he added.

The staff and officials did not receive any bonus during Diwali nor did they receive their PP bonus, said BHEL staffer Atul Malviya.

The management had cut down many facilities available to us just after the corona pandemic started and were never restored. We used to get bonus as much as Rs 51,000 earlier. They are giving Rs 11,000 after three years of non-payment. I think something is better than nothing, he said.

The management has cut down costs and has made no cuts in the costs of the senior officials. We are being exploited, said Ramnarayan Giri, the general secretary of BHEL All India employees union.

We will be demanding for the bonus amount that we used to receive before from the committee at the next meeting to be held in the national capital. We won't let the management exploit us, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12:58 AM IST