Bhopal: BHEL admin ordered to hold traders’ meet on revised rates of license

BHOPAL: Divisional commissioner of Bhopal Kalpana Shrivastava has ordered the BHEL administration and the traders of the area, to hold traders’ meet on revision of license rates.

The officer held a series of meetings on Wednesday. The traders have objections over the hike (with effect from 2011) in license fee by BHEL administration.

The traders have expressed their inability to pay the revised fee. In the meet the divisional commissioner ordered the traders and BHEL administration to ensure that they reach a consensus before February 26.

The traders and the administration will inform her about the issue and after that a decision will be made on the issue.

The traders in Kasturba market told the officials that they had built the shops at their own expenses and demanded her to allot them the proprietorship of the shops. On this she ordered for an examination of the land rights.

She ordered the district administration and the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to clear Govindpura industrial area of the stray cattle.

She told BMC commissioner Vijay Dutta to fix problems like encroachment, uninterrupted electricity and water supply, fixing of water supply pipelines in industrial area.

She told executive director (ED) of BHEL that BHEL should constitute an anti-encroachment cell of the company to remove encroachment on its land.

She also took up the issue of the NOC for road between Rishipuram phase 1 and Vivekanand Vidhyapeeth and the road between Kasturba hospital and Shakti Nagar, as the area of Rishipuram phase 1 is a part of the master plan.