Bhopal: Highest tax-paying bizmen felicitated with Bhamashah Award

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that taxpayers have an important contribution in the development of the state. Earning money honestly and paying taxes honestly is an important service, said Chouhan while addressing a programme organised to felicitate businessmen here on Thursday.

The CM felicitated the businessmen who deposited the highest tax in 2020-21 and 2021-22 with the Bhamashah Award. A total of 10 awards of 5 categories each were presented at the ceremony. The purpose of instituting the Bhamashah Award is to encourage suppliers who will deposit the highest tax under provisions of the Goods and Services Tax Act in Madhya Pradesh.

“The economic progress of the state is getting new dimensions. With the cooperation of industry and trade sector, and with the participation of citizens , we are engaged in building a prosperous, prosperous and developed Madhya Pradesh’ said Chouhan.

Chief Minister Chouhan released the booklet "Megha Welcome Kit". Simultaneously, WhatsApp based Hindi chat bot was launched. A short film produced by the department was screened at the function.

At the state level, 5 categories of suppliers have been created for awards. First category includes suppliers whose turnover in a financial year is less than Rs 1.5 crore. Second category includes suppliers which are more than Rs 1.50 crore but less than Rs 50 crore. Third categories have suppliers whose turnover is more than Rs 50 crore but less than Rs 500 crore. Fourth category include suppliers whose turnover in the financial year is more than Rs 500 crore. The fifth category is that of government departments and public undertakings.

The awardees get cash prizes and certificates from the chief minister.