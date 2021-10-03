Bhopal: Bhagoria and Pali tribal dance add magic to Gamak

BHOPAL: Bhagoria and Pali tribal dance of Madhya Pradesh were presented on Sunday evening under ‘Gamak’.

Organised by Kalidas Sanskirt Akademi Ujjain, the concert began with a Bhagoria dance, presented by Kailash Sisodiya and his troupe from Dhar.

Bhagoria is a popular dance of the Bhils, a large tribe of the Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh. The dance is associated with a festival known as Bhagoria and a fair called Bhagoria Haat. The unwed boys and girls of the tribe prepare for this fest that serves the purpose of a marriage bureau by establishing links between prospective brides and bridegrooms leading to nuptial union.

The concert ended with another tribal dance ‘Pali,’ by Amarsingh Gunera and his troupe. The dance is generally presented, on the occasion of marriage. The dancers, especially men, danced with handkerchiefs in hand, Ghungroo, Mandal, Dhol-Dholki, Thali, Shehnai on their feet.

The one-hour event was streamed on the social media pages and YouTube channel of the culture department-https://youtu.be/cwDXeB6P7w4 and https://youtu.be/bEe_ZZukdC8.

