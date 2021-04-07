Bhopal: Beware! Cyber fraudsters now using a novel trick on Net banking

Bhopal: The Bhopal cyber police have issued an advisory for customers who use Internet banking. Fraudsters are cheating users using a simple trick. The State Bank of India has also issued an alert for its customers.

ADG, Cyber Cell, Yogesh Choudhary said that the fraudsters first get the login ID and password of the banking app. Then, they transfer some amount into the e-term deposit/electronic special term deposit account. To perform such transactions, no OTP is required and a new fixed deposit account comes into existence. And, in the main account, the amount shows debited. After creation of the new FD account, an SMS is released in which the details of the e-IDR/e-STOR are mentioned. After reading the SMS, the account-holder finds out that the amount had been withdrawn. From there, the racketeers start calling the account-holders.

They pretend to be bank officials and say importantly that they have the full details of the account-holder. At this, the account-holder falls into their trap and believes erroneously that the caller is a bank official. They ask that more such transactions be stopped and the fraudsters ask for the OTP which is received on the registered mobile number to stop such activities. Once the OTP is given, the whole amount is siphoned off into the accounts of the racketeers.

The ADG added that, in reality, the amount seen in the e-TDR/e-STDR has not gone anywhere and is secure in the FD account. If one gets such an SMS, they should contact the bank officials personally. The officials will help the account-holders if such a situation arises. The ADG also asked not to share the OTP, date of birth and other personal details, and always read the message carefully before starting any action on it. He added that the bank never asks for OTPs and other details on a phone call.