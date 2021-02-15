Bhopal: Bengalis open up on Basant Panchami celebrations

Goddess Saraswati is the muse of learning and wisdom. Whether the learning is related to music or to formal education, blessings of Goddess Saraswati are necessary. She is worshipped on the day of Basant Panchami, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu almanac.

Bengali community celebrates with gusto. The education of a child begins on this day. Therefore, Bengali families in the state capital are celebrating with great delight. Many children are waiting to start their education. No bells are, however, rung during the worship of the goddess. All musical instruments, books, pens, and pencils are kept at her feet.

Bengalis in the city are ready to welcome her. On the eve of Basant Panchami some of them told Free Press how they would worship Goddess in their childhood and how they are doing it now.

Excerpts:

Dr Ruma Bhattacharya, psychiatrist