Bhopal: Bengali play staged at Bharat Bhawan

Bhopal (Mahdya Pradesh): Bangla play ‘Raktakto Jharokha’ was staged at Bharat Bhawan in the city on Saturday - the third-day of six-day drama festival ‘22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav’. Directed by Santanu Das, the play was the theatrical adaptation of Yasmine Beverly Rana's ‘The War Zone Is My Bed’ which presents the topical and intense plays of one of the most interesting new voices in American theatre.

The play revolves around a prostitute from Kabul and a journalist from Bosnia stumbling through a maze of brutality to find solace within each other. In Blood Sky a traumatic event is triggered by a mysterious, animalistic call. Also collected here are Returning, in which a photographer from Sarajevo is torn between his role as an artist and victim of war and paradise, where, as the Mississippi River rises, two lovers who are also illegal immigrants, debate whether they should stay in New Orleans and risk their lives or flee—and, thereby reveal their illegal status.

Adapted by Ujjwal Chattopadhyay, the one-hour-twenty-minute play was presented by Kalyani Kalamandlam, Kalyani, West Bengal boldly.

The event is being organised by the National School of Drama (NSD) in collaboration with Bharat Bhavan, Department of Culture and Govt of MP. Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD) is its nodal agency. Written and directed by Rajkumar Shah, the Hindi play ‘Hansuli’ will be presented by Sammohan Kala Sansthan, Azamgarh, UP on February 19.

