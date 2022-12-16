Bhopal: Woman is known to many other politicians, says Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon

Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon has said many politicians are also acquainted with the woman who has released the video clip that kicked up political dust in the state.

In an interaction with Free Press, Dattigaon said the woman had called up a Congress leader and urged him not to hold a press conference.

Nevertheless, the party did not listen to him and put up a question mark on her character, the minister said, adding that the Congress is playing with the character of a woman.

He also wanted to know what his fault was and that before putting a question mark on his character, the Congress should provide justice to a female office-bearer of the party who had complained against a leader at a police station.

Dattigaon further said Rahul Gandhi may have made tall talks during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, but he kept mum over the issue of the female office-holder.

He further said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken feedback from him on the issue at Vadodara and he had made CM acquaint with facts.

“I have told CM that some people are trying to defame me,” Dattigaon said. The minister further said the Congress Party is making allegations against him on the grounds of the video clip released by the woman.

