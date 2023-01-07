Bhopal: Before Global Investors’ Summit, state government claims Rs 3.74 lakh crore invested in 18 years

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has put up the figures of investments so far made in the state before the two-day Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) beginning in Indore from January 11.

The government has claimed that in the past 18 years, a sum of Rs 3.74 lakh crore has been invested and it has generated jobs for 5.25 lakh people.

The Congress has been asking the government to tell people about the investments made in the state in the past 18 years. Although the Congress has been alleging that there has been no investment in the state, the government has provided all the information about it.

From 2004 to 2022, a sum of Rs 2.22 lakh crore has been invested in the state and 2.91 lakh people have been given jobs, which was besides the investments made during the 18 summits.

In the investors’ summit in 2007, an amount of 17, 311 crore was invested. More than 50,000 people have got jobs because of the investment.

Nearly 25,000 people were given employment because of the investors’ summit in 2010 when a sum of Rs 26, 879 crore was invested.

The summit held in 2012 brought investments worth Rs 26,000 crore and generated 31,000 jobs.

Similarly, in 2014, a sum of Rs 49,272 crore was invested creating 38,000 jobs. In the same way, the summit held in 2016 brought an investment of Rs 32,597 crore, which created jobs for 92,000 people.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath and former minister Jitu Patwari claimed that the government had failed to bring investments during the investors’ summits. The government has, however, put up all the facts before the opposition in connection with investments.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said there would more investments this time. The non-resident Indians taking part in the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan will invest in the state, he said, adding that foreign investments will grow.

All the elements required for setting up industries are available in the state and his focus is on setting up those units that will generate jobs for maximum number of people, he said.