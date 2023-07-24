Bhopal: Bear Found Dead In Samardha Forest Circle

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bear was found dead in Samardha forest circle in Bhopal district on Saturday night. The autopsy was conducted on Sunday. After autopsy, it was burnt as per protocol.

The forest officials said patrolling team spotted the dead bear, aged around 12 to 14 years, in Bhanpur beat of Samardha at about 7 pm. “Carcass was taken to Van Vihar National Park for autopsy,” said SDO forest RS Bhadoria.

“ Bear died a natural death. No major organ was missing. All the vital parts of bear have been preserved. The bear had died most probably on Friday,” he said.

There is a sizeable population of bear in the jungles surrounding the city. Some days back, a bear had killed a man when he was answering nature’s call.