Bhopal: Be ready for retirement if you avoid poll duty, Rewa collector warns

The order issued by Rewa Collector on May 27 stated that the officers and employees engaged in Panchayat elections were coming up with applications that they should not be pressed for election duty as their health didn't permit.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 12:56 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rewa district collector Manoj Push has issued directives for compulsory retirement for government employees who would make excuses to avoid election duty in upcoming panchayat elections.

The order issued by Rewa Collector on May 27 stated that the officers and employees engaged in Panchayat elections were coming up with applications that they should not be pressed for election duty as their health didnít permit. They also submitted certificates by medical boards to press for their cause.

Pushp warned that officials and employees would be given compulsory retirement on the basis of government rule, which states that 20 years of service or 50 years of age - whichever is earlier- account for compulsory retirement in such cases.

The collectorís order has become viral on social media. Meanwhile, there is displeasure among school teachers due to cancellation of leave. Teachers said they were made to do non-teaching work but when they pressed for their demands, no action was taken.

