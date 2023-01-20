e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Be polite and behave like normal people; CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan advice to IAS officers

Bhopal: Be polite and behave like normal people; CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan advice to IAS officers

“Be proactive: There are a few officers who listlessly sit on their chairs in Mantralay throughout the day, waiting for the evening”

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has advised the IAS officers to become polite and proactive.

Chouhan made the statement during the inauguration of the IAS Service Meet on Friday. The officers, belonging to different categories, develop different attitude, but it will be better if IAS and IPS officers behave politely, Chouhan said.

They should behave like normal people and work for public welfare, he said, adding that there are a few officers who listlessly sit on their chairs in Mahtralay throughout the day, waiting for the evening.

Chouhan further said that there should be enthusiasm in life and advised the officers to spend time with their families, to remain cheerful and to create a congenial atmosphere in their homes.

He advised the officers to stay with their families, because family life has an impact on profession. If family is happy one can pay more attention to work, Chouhan said.

At the time of distributing work the officers should not be jealous or should not get angry with the team members, so that everyone can work without tension, the Chief Minister said.

According to Chouhan, the officers are expected to be efficient, to have knowledge of technology, to do out-of-the box thinking and to be innovative.

At the same time, they should be humble, efficacious and energetic, he said.

He appreciated the work of the officers during the corona pandemic. Despite being afflicted with the disease, many officers worked almost round the clock, he said.

The Chief Minister also hailed the work done by the collectors of Indore, Mandla and Sehore.

He advised the officers to tour rural areas to get a first- hand knowledge and to do innovation in their respective areas. Before the beginning of the meet, president of the IAS Association, Mohd Suleman, welcomed the Chief Minister.

Read Also
Bhopal: IISF at MANIT from Jan 21-24; Young Scientist Conference to be major attraction
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Leader of Opposition Govind Singh tears into Dhirendra Krishna Shashtri ‘Bageshwardham’...

Bhopal: Leader of Opposition Govind Singh tears into Dhirendra Krishna Shashtri ‘Bageshwardham’...

Madhya Pradesh: 36 students fall ill after eating mid-day meal in Khurai school

Madhya Pradesh: 36 students fall ill after eating mid-day meal in Khurai school

Bhopal: Changes in state leadership does not exist even in thought, says Tomar

Bhopal: Changes in state leadership does not exist even in thought, says Tomar

Bhopal: Be polite and behave like normal people; CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan advice to IAS officers

Bhopal: Be polite and behave like normal people; CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan advice to IAS officers

Bhopal: Post-lockdown reverse migration leading to marital discord 

Bhopal: Post-lockdown reverse migration leading to marital discord 