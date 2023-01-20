Bhopal: Be polite and behave like normal people; CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan advice to IAS officers

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has advised the IAS officers to become polite and proactive.

Chouhan made the statement during the inauguration of the IAS Service Meet on Friday. The officers, belonging to different categories, develop different attitude, but it will be better if IAS and IPS officers behave politely, Chouhan said.

They should behave like normal people and work for public welfare, he said, adding that there are a few officers who listlessly sit on their chairs in Mahtralay throughout the day, waiting for the evening.

Chouhan further said that there should be enthusiasm in life and advised the officers to spend time with their families, to remain cheerful and to create a congenial atmosphere in their homes.

He advised the officers to stay with their families, because family life has an impact on profession. If family is happy one can pay more attention to work, Chouhan said.

At the time of distributing work the officers should not be jealous or should not get angry with the team members, so that everyone can work without tension, the Chief Minister said.

According to Chouhan, the officers are expected to be efficient, to have knowledge of technology, to do out-of-the box thinking and to be innovative.

At the same time, they should be humble, efficacious and energetic, he said.

He appreciated the work of the officers during the corona pandemic. Despite being afflicted with the disease, many officers worked almost round the clock, he said.

The Chief Minister also hailed the work done by the collectors of Indore, Mandla and Sehore.

He advised the officers to tour rural areas to get a first- hand knowledge and to do innovation in their respective areas. Before the beginning of the meet, president of the IAS Association, Mohd Suleman, welcomed the Chief Minister.

