Bhopal: B.Com student suicide, Harassment by ex-boyfriend drove girl to take extreme step

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year old girl who had ended her life last month took the extreme step following alleged harassment by her ex-boyfriend, said police on the basis of the data retrieved from her mobile phone. The girl had broken up with the youth but the latter was pestering her to continue with their relationship, said police. In one of her messages to the youth, the girl had threatened to end life if he did not stop pestering her.

Sukhi Sewaniya police have registered a case against the youth Praveen Lodhi and arrested him on Tuesday. He was produced in court and thereafter sent to jail.

According to police, the B.Com II year student had consumed poison on October 16. The girl had got into a relationship Praveen, a resident of district Raisen. Praveen had come to the city for NEET exam coaching.

On October 16, the ‘ailing’ girl was admitted to hospital but later she died during the course of treatment. However, in the post-mortem it came to fore that the girl had consumed poison. The police did not find any suicide note from her house. The police had then seized her mobile phone and sent it to a cyber expert to retrieve the data. While going through the phone chats and calls, it came to light that the girl had broken up with Praveen; however, he was pressuring her to continue with their relationship.

In one of her messages, the girl had written, ‘if you keep on creating problems for me like this, I will be commit suicide’.

After that she committed suicide, the police have registered the case under section 306 of IPC (abetment of suicide) against the accused.