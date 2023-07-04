Bhopal: BCLL To Introduce NCMC Cards For Passengers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) has taken decision for National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for public transport buses in state capital. It will be acceptable in all buses. NCMC is an inter-operable transport card conceived by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

BCLL had issued Expression of Interest (EOI). State Bank of India (SBI), CDAC India, Paytm Payment Bank, Airtel Payment Bank and M/s Amnex Info Technology Limited had showed the interest.

In order to ensure a seamless travel across metros and other transport systems in addition to retail shopping and purchases, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) came out with the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) Programme.

Various initiatives have been taken by transit operators to automate and digitise the fare collection using Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC). The introduction of closed loop cards issued by these operators helped to digitise the fare collection to a significant extent. However, the restricted usability of these payment instruments limits the digital adoption by customers.

In fact, there are four bus operators in Bhopal and they operate around 368 BCLL buses (Red Buses). But they issue their own cards. The cards are not accepted in other buses. So, it causes problems for passengers of public transport.