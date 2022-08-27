Bhopal: BCLL returns purse with jewellery, items to passengers

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal City Link Ltd (BCLL) call centre returned valuables of passengers left by them in the city buses and earned praise for honesty of its drivers and conductors.

As per BCCL, resident Lata Karan left her purse in the bus (MP 04 PA 4196) while going to Mandideep from Bhauri. When she reached home, she realised that she left behind her purse containing jewellery worth around Rs 34,000 and other things in the bus. Initially, she approached the police and later contacted the call centre run at BCCL office. After verification, the purse was returned to her.

In second case, Chandra Dev Shukla who retired from Indian Air Force, had come to city for personal work. He boarded the bus (MP 04 PA 406) to go to ISBT. He was carrying a briefcase and bag. In a hurry, he forgot briefcase while deboarding the bus. He immediately contacted the call centre and informed about the incident. The brief case contained cash Rs 800 and documents of Modern Industries Mumbai. Within 15 minutes, the call centre contacted the driver and conductor of the concerned bus and asked them to deposit a briefcase at the BCLL office. It was then returned to Chandra Dev Shukla.

In the third case, Hanumant Rao, Subedar in the Indian Army, was travelling on route 309 to go to Archana Homes. On the way, his wallet fell on the bus. However, he had made no complaint in this regard. Bus conductor deposited the purse at the bus depot. On the basis of documents kept inside the purse, Subedar Hanumant Rao was contacted and the wallet was returned to him. Subedar Hanumant Rao later said that he had left all hopes of finding the wallet. However, through the BCLL call centre, he got it back containing necessary documents.