Bhopal: Barkatullah University worried over fewer placements of students

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Barkatullah University (BU) administration is worried over fewer placements of students (of different professional courses) in companies. Its last five years’ record of placement is dismal.

Only 176 BE students received placement in last five years. Under MBA head, only 77 received placements in last five years while 33 pharmacy students got placement in different companies.

The gloomy figures have dented the image of the university. “Companies first check ranking of the university before setting foot for campus selection. If the grade of university is low or moderate, then big companies avoid visiting for campus selection,” a university official stated.

The BU had received B grade in last NAAC assessment. In the recent NAAC assessment, it barely managed to save the same grade.

To boost placement in companies, university authorities under guidance of vice-chancellor Professor SK Jain is trying to invite more companies for campus selection.

At the same time, university will organise education tours under which students will visit industries, companies and will also enroll themselves for training purpose.

Once they complete training from a company and if the same company comes for campus selection, then the student may be selected.

Taking steps

Vice-Chancellor Professor SK Jain said that University would take all the measures in the interest of students so that they could get jobs in companies. The education tour of students to industries is one such step in this direction, he added.

