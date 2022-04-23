Bhopal: Barkatullah University students, NSUI activists gherao VC residence

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The students of Barkatullah University gheraoed the residence of vice chancellor on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, protesting the alleged assault on the SC/CT students in the hostels.

The students claimed that drunken police staffers had allegedly entered the hostel campus on Friday night and misbehaved and beat up the students in the hostel.

The police have refuted the allegations. Police claimed that they went to serve notice on the accused students in an assault case. The students had instead created a ruckus, putting pressure on the police, they said.

The protesting students were accompanied by the members of National Students’ Union of India.

Sachin Barakhne, a mechanical engineering student, had lodged a police complaint against five students, including Rohit and Manish, residing in BU hostel for allegedly assaulting him.

Bagsevaniya police station in-charge Sanjeev Chouksey said, “A student Sachin had complained of assault. He said that in the dispute over keeping the bag, he was beaten up by five students including Rohit and Manish.”

“After registering a case, the police had reached the hostel to give notice to the students who beat up the complainant. When we asked the said students to come forward, nobody appeared,” he said. Their non-compliance forced them to get strict with the students which agitated the students and created a ruckus, he further added.

The medical coordinator of NSUI Ravi Parmar alleged, “The police officials who had come to the hostel were in a drunken state. They demanded Rs 5,000 from the lower caste students.”

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:38 PM IST